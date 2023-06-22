With the baseball state tournament just around the corner, the Iowa High School Sports Network is changing the way that they are streaming state tournaments, starting with the state baseball tournament in July.
While the broadcasts will remain free on Iowa cable television, but a charge will be put in for streaming devices (i.e. phone, laptop, desktop, etc.) at a rate of $9.99 per game, or $18.99 for a tournament pass that gives you access to all the championship games or matches for that sport.
“Our passion is Iowa high school sports, and we are committed to bringing high school sports fans the best coverage of championship events and showcasing the state’s elite talent,” said Alan DeBolt, Executive Director at IHSSN in a press release. “We have added nearly 30 live events in the past two years. Our goal is to continue to expand and improve the quality of our offerings. This business decision will allow us to keep moving down that path.”
In response to this, the Iowa High School Athletic Association filed a Petition for Declaratory Relief in objection to the future pay-per-view streams.
“The Iowa High School Sports Network (IHSSN) is the current media rights holder for select IHSAA championship events. IHSSN has recently announced it has adopted a new model that would charge the public to watch certain live events.
IHSSN plans to begin charging for live streaming with the 2023 IHSAA State Baseball Tournament in July. The network has previously provided the public with free access to championship events via television and other formats.
IHSAA has objected to the IHSSN’s plans to charge the public and earlier today (Wednesday) filed a Petition for Declaratory Relief in Polk County District Court seeking, among other things, a declaration from the court as to the rights of the parties with respect to charging fees to the public under the relevant media rights agreement.
Moving forward, IHSAA will continue to strive for free public access to broadcasts of its championship events.”
The Waverly Newspapers reached out to IHSAA communications director, Chris Cuellar, but he was unavailable at the time of press.