Tickets for the Iowa High School Athletic Association state football semifinals and finals are being managed by the University of Northern Iowa and are available both online at the UNI-Dome ticket office.
Semifinals tickets are good the entire day.
Tickets are $12.50 each, and UNI adds an additional $2.50 for parking and service fees.
Promo codes are available to use for purchasing tickets online. For example, for the Waverly-Shell Rock High School fans wanting to purchase tickets, use the promo code "GoHawks" to avoid paying additional online processing fees for tickets. Prior to clicking "Find Tickets", you may enter the promo code through either of the provided search bars (in the purple menu bar or under the UNI-Dome logo).
Tickets can be purchased by visiting: https://unitix.evenue.net/cgi-bin/ncommerce3/SEGetEventList?groupCode=DOME&linkID=twuni&shopperContext=&caller=appList&appCode=
UNI and the IHSAA have a no re-entry policy. Spectators needing to leave the facility for any reason will need to purchase a ticket to gain entry back in.
Gates open one hour prior to each game.
Ticket prices are for adults and students K-12. Children in preschool or younger will be admitted for free.
For additional questions, contact the UNI ticket office at 319-273-4849.