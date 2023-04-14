With the school year coming to a close, the Iowa High School Athletic Association has released the football schedules for the upcoming season.
Waverly-Shell Rock
The Go-Hawks had a tough draw to start the 2023 season and will open at home against the defending 4A state champions Xavier, Cedar Rapids Aug. 25.
They will then travel to North Scott, Eldridge to face off against the Lancers, the team that booted them from the playoffs a season ago.
Week three, Waverly-Shell Rock will host Bondurant-Farrar then they will travel to Clear Lake and Western Dubuque for weeks four and five.
Week six the Go-Hawks will play host to rival Decorah. The next two weeks W-SR will travel to Mason City and Waterloo East, then in the regular season finale, W-SR will host a tough Marion team.
Denver
The Cyclones will open their season traveling to New Hampton on Aug. 25 then they will see rival Wapsie Valley at home in week two.
Week three will see Denver traveling to North Fayette Valley to face off against the TigerHawks and then they will travel to Central Springs in week four.
Weeks five and six will be at home against Aplington-Parkersburg and Sumner-Fredericksburg.
In week seven, they will travel to MFL MarMac and they will close the season at home against Dike-New Hartford.
Janesville
The Wildcats will get to play in week one this next season instead of playing in week zero. They will open against Northwood-Kensett at home then they will host GMG, Garwin in week two.
Janesville will then travel to Clarksville in week three and then host Meskwaki Settlement in week four.
In week five, the Wildcats will travel to Gladbrook-Reinbeck then come back home for a game against Dunkerton in week six.
To close the season in weeks seven and eight, Janesville will be traveling to Rockford and then Tripoli.
Wapsie Valley
In week one, the Warriors will host Jesup and then they will travel to their rival, Denver, in week two.
Wapsie Valley will then host South Winneshiek in week three then travel to North Butler in week four.
Back at home in week five, the Warriors will see North Tama and then they will be back on the road for week six at AGWSR.
Weeks seven and eight they will flip flop home and away games starting at home against BCLUW and then closing the regular season against Nashua-Plainfield.
Clarksville
The Indians will face off against North Iowa week one at home and then they will travel to Dunkerton week two.
Week three Clarksville will host Janesville and then they will travel to Tripoli week four.
Weeks five and six will see the Indians travel to Turkey Valley and then they will host GMG, Garwin.
To close the season in weeks seven and eight, Clarksville will travel to Gladbrook-Reinbeck and then host Meskwaki Settlement.
Tripoli
To open the season, the Panthers will be hosting Kee, Lansing.
In weeks two and three, Tripoli will be on the road against Gladbrook-Reinbeck and Central, Elkader.
Week four will see Tripoli and Clarksville match-up and then the Panthers will hit the road again week five to travel to GMG, Garwin.
Meskwaki Settlement and Dunkerton are the matchups for weeks six and seven and they will close the season against Janesville at home.
Nashua-Plainfield
The Huskies will open their season with an away game against Postville and then they will open their home schedule against North Tama.
In weeks three and four, Nashua-Plainfield will hit the road agains BCLUW and AGWSR.
Saint Ansgar will be coming to town for a home game in week five and N-P will stay at home for week six against South Winneshiek.
Weeks seven and eight will be against North Butler in an away game and the Huskies will close their season at home against Wapsie Valley.
Sumner-Fredericksburg
The Cougars will open their season in an away game against East Buchanan and then they will open their home schedule against North Fayette Valley.
In week three, Sumner-Fredericksburg will travel to Oelwein and then host Dike-New Hartford in week four.
Weeks five and six will see the Cougars on the road against MFL MarMac and Denver.
To close the season, S-F will have two home games against Central Springs and Aplington-Parkersburg.