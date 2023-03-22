Every two years, the Iowa High School Athletic Association re-districts the football teams and they were announced earlier this week.
The Go-Hawks will stay put in class 4A District 2 and will be there with Decorah, Western Dubuque, Marion, Mason City and Waterloo East.
Two area teams will face off in class 1A District 3 with Denver, Sumner-Fredericksburg, Central Springs, Dike-New Hartford and MFL MarMac.
In class A District 3, Wapsie Valley and Nashua-Plainfield will face off along with AGWSR, BCLUW, North Butler, North Tama and South Winneshiek.
Janesville, Clarksville, and Tripoli will meet in 8-player District 4 along with Gladbrook-Reinbeck, GMG and Meskwaki Settlement.
The full non-district schedule for the teams will be released later this spring.