The Iowa High School Athletic Association (IHSAA) has advanced to a vote of the membership to include a socioeconomic factor in football classification.
On Monday, the Board of Control voted to adopt a classification model similar to the Minnesota State High School League that reduces 40% of students with free/reduced lunches (FRL) from school's annual enrollment.
At the moment, school's classification is solely based on the school's enrollment. An example given by the press release shows that a school with grades 9-11 enrollment of 1,000 and a FRL percentage of 37% would have an IHSAA classification number of 852.
“I want to commend the IHSAA classification committee, the board of control, and the IHSAA staff for their important work on this study and resulting recommendation,” IHSAA executive director Tom Keating said. “Our schools have asked us to consider socioeconomic factors in classification and the IHSAA, after much study and discussion, is pleased to offer such a strategy.”
The strategy wouldn't take effect until the 2023-2024 school year. First, the membership vote has to happen then the amendment must be submitted to the Iowa State Board of Education for approval. If it is approved, it will then be implemented for the 2023-2024 football season.
According to Public School Review, the state average is 35% for FRL. Waverly-Shell Rock currently has an 14% FRL rate, below half of the state average.
Compared the rest of the Northeast Iowa Conference, W-SR has the lowest FRL of the six schools, with Decorah being the next closest at 18%. Charles City has the highest rate in the conference at 41%.
For W-SR athletic director Greg Bodensteiner, the speed of the amendment was a shock to him.
"Initially I was surprised that it came so quick," Bodensteiner said. "I didn't really expect to see anything today and have it in effect by next year. The group is showing interest in the issues that have been brought to their attention and it is nice to see that."
W-SR has one of the lower FRL numbers throughout the state and Bodensteiner doesn't foresee any major changes for the Go-Hawk football team.
"It won't have much impact on us," Bodensteiner said. "14% of our kids is around 30 after the equation works itself out. It won't change much for W-SR, but the metro schools enrollment number could drop significantly. It would be interesting to see all the numbers and how it could change classification."
W-SR currently doesn't know which way it will vote, but will have meetings throughout the week before the official vote is needed next week.
"I don't know how the vote will go but there will be a meeting about it later today [Tuesday]," Bodensteiner said. "We need to have some conversations with coach [Mark] Hubbard, since that who it will impact the most, before we make our official vote on Dec. 16."
At the moment, the proposed amendment will only impact football, but Bodensteiner thinks that it could expand to cover all sports in the future.
"I think that it is possible for it to go into the other sports," Bodensteiner said. "The big competitive imbalance right now is with football just with the cost that it takes to get through a season. I think that it is realistic that it could expand from that, but we are a few years away from that at the moment."