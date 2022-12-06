Building

The IHSAA Board of Control voted for an amendment to the football classification on Monday. 

 Courtesy Photo

The Iowa High School Athletic Association (IHSAA) has advanced to a vote of the membership to include a socioeconomic factor in football classification.

On Monday, the Board of Control voted to adopt a classification model similar to the Minnesota State High School League that reduces 40% of students with free/reduced lunches (FRL) from school's annual enrollment. 