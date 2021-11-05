The Iowa High School Athletic Association will induct two classes of the Football Hall of Fame at the UNI-Dome during two 2021 championship games Friday, Nov. 19.
The 2020 class was announced last November, but ceremonies were canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Those five selections will be introduced at halftime of the Class 3A championship game, which is set for a 1 p.m. kickoff.
The 2021 class, as listed below, will be inducted at halftime of the Class 5A championship game, set for a 7 p.m. kickoff. In the 50th year of IHSAA playoff football, the 2021 selections span from the pre-playoff era into the 2000s.
The IHSAA began honoring the on- and off-field accomplishments of Iowa’s greatest high school football players back in 1980. Players are nominated by member schools, then presented to a committee made up of Hall of Fame coaches, then taken to the IHSAA’s Board of Control.
Below is brief biographical information on each Hall of Fame selection, with the 2021 class followed by the 2020 class. More information on the selections will be available in the annual championship program, available for $5 at the UNI-Dome or through the IHSAA office.