Ilene Florine (Oltrogge) Blume, 86, of Tripoli, Iowa, passed away on Saturday, June 11, 2022, at Tripoli Nursing and Rehabilitation.
Ilene was born on October 1, 1935, on a farm southeast of Readlyn, Iowa. The second oldest of nine children to Helen (Wehling) and Edward Oltrogge. She was baptized on October 20, 1935 and confirmed on April 10, 1949, both at Zion Lutheran Church in Readlyn. Ilene attended Franklin No 3 Country School and then Readlyn High School. After graduating in 1954, she studied at Wartburg College. On May 21, 1960, Ilene was united in marriage to Christopher H. Blume, Jr. at St. John’s Lutheran Church, Chicago, IL. The couple was blessed with three children, Julie, Tom and Karen, and later divorced. Ilene enjoyed being a mother and homemaker and also worked as a Keypunch Operator for Korehing Cranes and Excavators from 1977 until 1991. She then started in the Nutrition Department at Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community and worked until she retired in 2001.
Ilene was a member of Redeemer Lutheran Church. She had a strong faith. Her children remember her reading the bible every year when they were growing up. She was a very strong woman but did not like to be the center of attention. She loved servicing others and doing want needed to be done. Family was very important to her, and she always put family first. Later in life, having grandsons was such a joy for her. She loved spending time with them and sharing her love of ice cream and black raspberries. She also enjoyed baking and cooking, and was known for sharing her apple coffee cakes, cinnamon rolls, and cookies with family and neighbors. Traveling was another of her enjoyments. Her Aunt Tillie and Uncle Charlie would take her on trips across the “west”, and into Mexico and Canada. After retirement, she went on many local bus trips. She also liked sewing, ceramics, knitting and many other crafts.
Ilene is survived by a son, Tom (Sherri) Blume of Tripoli; daughter, Karen (Boyd) Blume-Shaffer of Waverly; two grandchildren, Nathan (Whitnee) Blume of Tripoli and Jordan Blume of Tripoli; siblings, Delbert (Lavonne) Oltrogge, Susan (Gaylene) Rundle, Jane (John) Cocuzzi, and Philip (Sherry Gable) Oltrogge; brother-in-law, Eugene Hyman; several nieces and nephews; and great nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; her daughter, Julie Ann Blume at birth; and four sisters, Karen Oltrogge, Daphine Lundt, Iris Wilhelm, and Doris Hyman.
Funeral Services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 18, 2022, at Redeemer Lutheran Church in Waverly, with Pastor Corey Smith officiating. The service will be livestreamed on the church Facebook page. Burial will follow in Grove Hill Cemetery, Readlyn. Visitation will be from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Friday, June 17, 2022, at Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly and one hour prior to the service at the church on Saturday. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Cedar Valley Hospice, Tripoli Nursing and Rehabilitation or Redeemer Lutheran Church. Online condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com. Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly is assisting the family. 319-352-1187