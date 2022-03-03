Waverly police charged a woman with four assault counts after responding to a fight in the 100 block of 21st Street Northwest on Thursday, Feb. 24.
According to court documents, Brittney Darrika Dillon, 28, of Rock Island, Illinois, was in an altercation with two residents of the address at around 4:28 p.m. and had allegedly swung a metal water bottle in the attacks. One of the victims in the assault was trying to remove some small children from the scene when she allegedly was hit with the bottle.
The victim reportedly was hit in the right wrist or forearm and may have sustained broken bones. She was taken to the Waverly Health Center emergency department for examination.
A second victim was also struck by Dillon’s hands as she attempted to use the bottle on her as well, and Dillon also allegedly pulled “large pieces” of hair from the second victim, and she also allegedly caused a possible knee injury to the second victim.
Dillon was taken to the Bremer County Jail, where she was held before appearing Friday before a magistrate. She was charged with assault while displaying a dangerous weapon and assault with intent to inflict serious injury, both aggravated misdemeanors, and two counts of assault causing bodily injury, both serious misdemeanors.
Following the appearance, Dillon was released on her own recognizance, and a no-contact order was issued for the two victims. A preliminary hearing was waived by Magistrate Judge Karen Thalacker.
If convicted on the most serious charges, Dillon could face up to two years in prison on each count.