Dr. Mehari Tekeste, ISU associate professor, Agricultural and Biosystems Engineering, and Dr. Donald Lewis, ISU Professor Emeritus, extension entomologist will speak at the annual meeting of the Northeast Iowa Agricultural Experimental Association (NEIAEA) at the Borlaug Learning Center, ISU Northeast Research Farm, Nashua on March 15th.
The program starts at 9:30 a.m. with a Call to Order for the board meeting. From 10 a.m. to Noon will be key presentations from Mehari Tekeste and Donald Lewis. Tekeste will focus on measurement and modeling of soil compaction from heavy equipment, and its impact on crop growth and crop yield.
In the next hour, Lewis will discuss the current trend of monarch butterfly populations and the habitats that help them ensure their survivability. In addition, Lewis will touch on insecticide usage and the selection of. After lunch, Ken Pecinovsky, Farm Superintendent, will review 2022 research trial results conducted at the NE Research Farm and discuss future research plans.
Provided free at the meeting is the 2022 Research Farm Report. Our local Riverton Lucky Clovers 4-H Club will serve lunch as a fund raiser. Following Pecinovsky’s presentation, the NEIAEA board of directors will meet. The day’s sessions qualify for three free CCA credits (1 CM, 1 PM, 1 SW).
The meeting is free and open to the public. The program will be held at the Borlaug Learning Center on the ISU Northeast Research Farm. Directions: From Nashua at the Jct. of Hwy 218 (Exit 220) and Co. Rd. B60, go west on B60 1.1 miles to Windfall Ave., then south 1 mile to 290th St., then east 0.2 miles to the farm. For more information about the event, call Terry Basol at 641-426-6801.