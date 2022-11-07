WAVERLY, IA- A longtime educator will discuss the art and power of storytelling for the final Keep on Learning community education series of 2022 beginning Thursday, Nov. 10.

Kris Meyer, a teacher, counselor, administrator and storyteller, will present “The Art of Storytelling.” The four-week course will include the history of storytelling as well as the types and purposes of different kinds of stories such as folklore, myths and legends. Participants will be invited to “try on” the tips and tools they have learned during the final session.