WAVERLY, IA- A longtime educator will discuss the art and power of storytelling for the final Keep on Learning community education series of 2022 beginning Thursday, Nov. 10.
Kris Meyer, a teacher, counselor, administrator and storyteller, will present “The Art of Storytelling.” The four-week course will include the history of storytelling as well as the types and purposes of different kinds of stories such as folklore, myths and legends. Participants will be invited to “try on” the tips and tools they have learned during the final session.
Classes continue on Nov. 17 and Dec. 1 and 8 in the Heritage Room of Saemann Student Center. Coffee will be served at 9 a.m., followed by the class from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Parking is available near Saemann Student Center for those entering campus via Wartburg Boulevard.
Advance registration is not required. The first class of each session is free; a $40 fee due at the second class covers the rest of the sessions.
The Keep on Learning series is sponsored by Waverly Health Center. The Wartburg Alumni & Parent Engagement Office coordinates Keep on Learning with the assistance of a volunteer committee. For more information, call 319-352-8491, email alumni@wartburg.edu or visit www.wartburg.edu/kol.