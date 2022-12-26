Two celebratory ceremonies took place at the Bremer County Courthouse on Monday.
Five newly elected public officials were sworn in–Dewey Hildedrandt as supervisor for District 3; Corey Cerwinske as supervisor for District 2; Missy Thurm as recorder; Adam Hoffman as treasurer and Darius Robinson as the county attorney.
Later that morning, the county recognized about two dozen employees who had reached milestones in their careers.
Reading their names and helping award their certificates was the last public duty for outgoing Supervisor Tim Neil.
It was a bitter-sweet moment for the Plainfield native who ran as an independent for the newly redistricted seat in District 3, but lost to his long-time colleague, Dewey Hildebrandt.
Neil had the option of moving about 2 miles from his homestead, where he had lived since 1967, but opted to stay in place and attempt a run as an independent after losing to Hildebrandt in the Republican primary.
By Monday, all of the emotion and tension, leading up to the election and its results, have been shelved away in the history books for Neil.
At 64, he would have gladly served another four years, but since it was not to be, he is at peace with retirement.
Among the highlights of his 12 years of representing his neighbors in the district, Neil lists his work on improving secondary roads in the county and serving on the board of numerous commissions and organizations.
Currently serving as the outgoing president of the state association of supervisors, he also served on the Northeast Iowa Community Action, the Second Judicial District Correctional Board; and the Northeast Iowa Hazardous Response Group, among others.
He said his successor, Corey Cerwinske, is likely to inherit many of his committee assignments.
Reflecting on his career, Neil said he is glad he was able to be on the ground floor of the upcoming renovations of the courthouse, which are planned to be completed in the next two years.
Moving forward, among the biggest challenges that will be before the board of supervisors, he said, would be handling the issues related to the proposed CO2 pipeline, which is expected to go through parts of Bremer County.
“That’s going to be the biggest issue coming up for the supervisors,” he said. “The public thinks we can change it but the county has almost zero control over it.”
Neil said he represented his constituents to the best of his abilities.
“I enjoyed helping people, if you have good morals and do what you think is right and fair and what you think is the best in your mind,” he said.
Neil will have one last meeting as a member of the supervisors on Wednesday, which he calls the “farewell tour.”
What he will miss the most, he added, is working with the people he had cultivated working relationships with.
“It’s the interaction, the friendships you form,” he said.
Asked if he would come to the meetings as a member of the public, he quipped:
“If I have trouble, I will be calling Dewey to come fix it for me,” he said. “We are still friends.”