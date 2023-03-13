Editor’s Note: This story is correcting the date of the meeting which was reported incorrectly in Thursday’s paper.
The Waverly School Board will hold a work session at 6:30 p.m. on March 23 at the administration building to start working on policies and accountability measures in the aftermath of a series of incidents in the school district.
During the March 6 meeting, 10 parents addressed the board, referring to specific situations, expressing concerns about bullying and administration response as well as of the impact of reported comments directed against international students, which resulted in the early departure of a Rotary student from the school, among other issues.
The upcoming work session and several ones to follow, are intended to create a new set of policies and accountability measures to be included in the handbooks for students, staff, and administrators for the beginning of the new school year in the fall, said Dennis Epley, the president of the W-SR School Board.
The meetings are public and audience members will be able to address the board.
No actions will be taken.
“This is our time to do our work,” Epley told Waverly Newspapers. “Our goal would be to provide a safe and supportive environment for all.”
He said this will be a multi-step process.
“We need to identify outside resources that might be helpful to us; a timeline to accomplish this; identify immediate actions that we need to take to address some current situations,” he said.
He added that it would take the concerted efforts of many to make change happen.
“We need to focus on actions and accountability by the board, the administration, staff, parents, students and community,” he said.
He added that in making the changes the board needs to consult with attorneys to ensure that the policies they come up are compliant with state and federal law.
He said that prior to the March 6 meeting, the board had heard from parents about several incidents in the school district.
“We trusted that our system was in place to handle that,” he said. “As we look back, the situations that are now arising are 2023 situations. Most of our policies were dated.
“The pandemic and students being at home for most of the time, and spending a lot of time on the computer, that threw a time in there when we weren’t teaching and monitoring and addressing things.
“The culture has changed, the world has changed. And our policies have not perhaps kept up.”
He said that the process “goes a lot deeper than just writing a new policy.”
“It’s about how we address the policies and how we all think and act and that includes the board, the administration, the staff, the parents…Definitely the community has to be involved in this process.”