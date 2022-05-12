Janesville firefighters responded to an unusual 911 call on Wednesday afternoon when unseasonably high temperatures, with a heat index pushing 100 degrees Fahrenheit, descended upon the state.
A stranded trailer full of bee hives needed their help and they rendered it speedily and selflessly, despite occasional stings.
The driver of the trailer had pulled over onto the exit ramp of C-57 and Highway 218, and he called 911, asking for help cooling off the bees.
The driver said the bees had started to leave the trailer, so he needed urgent help.
The bees were being transported from Mississippi to North Dakota, when his truck broke down just outside of Janesville.
About a dozen Janesville fire rescue personnel responded, dousing the trailer with 3,500 gallons of water, emptying both the department’s tankers.
Eventually, the bees started returning to their hives but not before stinging some of their rescuers.
“That’s the most bizarre call we’ve ever received,” Assistant Fire Chief Ryan Bloes told Waverly Newspapers. “I’ve been the assistant fire chief for three and a half years, and over the years, I’ve been on some strange calls but I’ve never had to cool down bees.”