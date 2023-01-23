Editor’s Note: Kip Ladage is a renowned nature photographer. For decades he has taken daily pictures of the natural habitat as a stress reliever from his daily job as the Bremer County Emergency Management Coordinator.
Daybreak came with a heavy blanket of fog or frost or mist or whatever we call it today.
As I watched and waited for a break in the conditions, I eventually decided to venture out after recognizing what I was seeing was what I would be getting for this Saturday.
It would have been easy to concentrate my photographic efforts only on frosty, snowy scenic images since the conditions were perfect. I did record an assortment of winter landscape photos with a couple shared here from the Wapsie River in Frederika.
During my walk along the river I found a couple of picture compositions at close range that I thought were interesting — frosty seeds and blood in snow where a deer had bedded (cause unknown). Neither picture met my criteria for my image of the day, but both seemed interesting. (I like the background vegetation in the frosty berry picture. They look like shadows, but were not.)
As peaceful or interesting as the images from the Wapsipinicon River hike in winter appeared, these were not the type of images I was hoping for today.
My search began…I wanted to record winter pictures that included some form of “life” in them.
Just frosty, winter scenic images were not adequate for today. I needed to find a pretty scene with a wildlife species in it. I was thinking maybe I would photograph snow buntings, horned larks, Lapland longspurs, gray partridges, or a brightly colored rooster ring-necked pheasant in a winter setting. Compounding the challenge was my hope not to have to travel too far.
The search for that one image began with a brief drive. But, as much as I was not planning to photograph too many more frosty or foggy scenic images today, I had to stop when I spotted this long fence extending into foggy oblivion.
Along my travel route I saw each of the bird species I was looking for except for the partridges. But none were close enough for photos. The only possible option to maybe fill the “wildlife need” was an image of one of many American tree sparrows seen flitting around in a ditch. I did photograph one, but the picture was not enough to satisfy me so the search continued.
Finally, I noticed an adult bald eagle on perch near its nest in a frosty tree. Would the bird remain perched long enough for me to position myself somewhere acceptable for a photo? Would there be branches in front of the eagle? Would I have my exposure set correctly since the “white” of the day plays havoc on a camera meter?
I am happy to report that everything worked out as needed. The bald eagle sat still, there were no branches interfering with the view, and my exposure was correct. I was able to record my winter image with “life” in it today! What more could I ask for!
Oh…I did not have to travel too far either.