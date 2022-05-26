Military life has its blessings and its challenges, according to Linda Haddock, wife of Maj. Jason Haddock, Army chaplain, and their children. Linda is the daughter of Mike and Sue Kaus of Shell Rock.
“One huge challenge for military spouses,” Linda said, “is going from being a husband and wife team, to being a single parent during the deployments and training periods the soldier is away, to coming back together into a unified team again when the soldier is back.
“It’s kind of like having to build a sandcastle to live in,” she said, “and then having it kicked down and having to build and live in a new one again, over and over again, with all the changing dynamics within the family.”
She continued, “Moving every two years, on average, is another big challenge. It’s a lot of work in a lot of different ways. In order to not only survive, but thrive, military families have to learn to put down roots and jump in making friends and getting connected at the new duty station as soon as possible.
“But along with that,” she noted, “military families have to learn how to let go of friends frequently with the least possible pain, too.”
“It feels like I can’t have friends like other people have,” said the Haddocks’ daughter, Eva, age 15. “I feel like I’m not able to get close to people and have the long-lasting friendships like I want to.”
“It’s tough, especially during the teenage years,” Linda acknowledged.
When asked if they wished they weren’t military kids, the Haddock children had different responses.
Eva answered, “I don’t know. I wouldn’t mind it if we didn’t have to move all the time like we do.”
Sixteen-year-old Violet responded, “No, I like it. I’ve grown up with it, so I’m used to it now. I like seeing different areas of the world and being able to see and do things others aren’t able to.”
Nine-year-old Lia replied, “Well, we wouldn’t have to move around a lot, but I can’t imagine not being one [a military kid]. I’ve been one all my life. I feel like Dad’s been here more than he’s been away, and we have a lot of adventures wherever we are stationed. So, I think if I had the choice, I’d still be an Army kid.”
Victor, 13 years old, said, “No,” he didn’t wish he weren’t a military kid. “Because I’m really used to it, and I can’t imagine life without it. It’s hard when Dad’s deployed, but it’s really nice when we get to see him again. It’s sad, though. Basically, it’s hard, but you just have to pull through.”
And, as with her siblings, being a military kid has just been the natural flow of life for Helen, age 5, ever since she was born in Ft. Irwin, California—in an Army hospital.