An incident at the Zinpro Corp. site at the Shell Rock Logistics Park Wednesday morning sent one person to the hospital.
Company spokeswoman Lea Curtes-Swenson said she can confirm that an incident happened, adding more information is forthcoming.
“We are confirming there has been an incident at our Shell Rock plant and an individual was taken to an area hospital,” she said. “We are still gathering information and at this time do not have additional details to share.”
Around 9:59 a.m. area first responders were spotted near the construction site.
Waverly emergency medical services, Shell Rock firefighters and a Butler County Sheriff’s deputy were among the responders.
Witnesses say construction workers helped first responders and a person was taken from the site by a medical helicopter.
This is a developing story. It will be updated as more info becomes available.