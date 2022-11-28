Self-Help’s impact has scaled up over the past nine years and they’re now investing nearly three times more in efforts to alleviate hunger in Ghana and Nicaragua.
As Self-Help continues to adapt their program implementation to the changing circumstances faced by rural farmer families, they’re partnering with university professors and professionals in the field with expertise in monitoring and evaluation to ensure they’re aligning program activities with expected outcomes.
Join Self-Help International in continuing to scale up their efforts and impact by making a gift this holiday season to empower women, nourish children, and support farm families to improve quality of life with dignity.
Your gift is more crucial than ever. Year on year inflation rates in Ghana have skyrocketed to 37.2% as of September, and are continuing to rise. Inflation is hitting women entrepreneurs especially hard. Self-Help’s micro-loan revolving fund is operating at maximum capacity, and while we’re on track with the projected loans issued this year, the amount of the loan buys only a fraction of what it would have at the start of the year. Self-Help needs to increase the amount of funding available to entrepreneurs so that the loans issued have greater buying power to combat the impact of inflation on farmers and small business owners.
Farmers worldwide are facing high input costs, storage issues and weather adversity. Self-Help’s partnerships make a difference to people weathering economic uncertainty by offering community leaders in Nicaragua and Ghana the resources and knowledge they need to make lasting and sustainable changes in their communities.
Support from YOU makes those partnerships possible. Please give the gift of opportunity this holiday season by making a gift to support rural farm families through Self-Help International.
As an incentive, the Self-Help Board of Directors and key partners are offering a 50% match on your gift to Self-Help, now through Tuesday, November 29.
The match will be offered on gifts made by Tuesday, November 29, or until the pool of $45,000 in matching funds runs out, whichever comes first. Donate now to increase the impact of your gift.