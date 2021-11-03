The people of Waverly have spoken, and it seems most of them like what they see in city government.
All five incumbents have emerged victorious in the city’s mayor and council races Tuesday, despite some vocal opposition to some of the policies that range from traffic flow on Bremer Avenue to spending on infrastructure projects.
With all votes counted, Mayor Adam Hoffman, Ward 1 Councilman Brian Birgen, Ward 3 Councilman Rod Drenkow, Ward 5 Councilman Tim Kangas and At-Large Councilwoman Ann Rathe all earned new terms to City Hall. Hoffman and Drenkow were unopposed, though supporters for former Mayor Dean Soash mounted a last-minute write-in campaign.
Birgen, Kangas and Rathe were able to fend off challenges from first-time candidates Blake Yanda, Phil Trimble and Troy Collins, respectively. The newcomers garnered significant appeal to Waverly’s voters, as shown in the margins of the results, especially in Ward 1, where only 18 votes decided the outcome.
Most of the local candidates and some of their families and supporters filed into the main floor hallway of the Bremer County Courthouse between 8 and 8:15 p.m. Tuesday to await the results of the elections. The absentee vote printout was taped on the wall above the deactivated drinking fountain around 8:20 p.m. that gave the initial pace of how the night would go.
All of the incumbents found they had early leads, with Birgen noting that from what he witnessed in the canvass of the Ward 1 election-day vote, the absentee margin would give him a win.
Then minutes after poll workers from each of the county’s precincts brought back the computer chips that contained the scanned results of the ballots, auditor’s office staff placed each individual precinct’s result on a table in front of the gate that blocked off the Treasurer’s Office. The candidates found their way to the table to get a look at the numbers.
As the tallies trickled in, Rathe, with a yellow legal notepad in hand, jotted each of the five Waverly wards’ totals and added them up to see whether she held off the challenge from Troy Collins.
In the end, she and everyone else who were in city government would get another term. It will be the second for Hoffman, Birgen, Drenkow and Rathe, while it is a fourth for Kangas, the longest-serving council member in town.
In the mayoral race, Hoffman earned 1,421 votes, or 78.25%, while 367 voters, or 20.21%, wrote in Soash’s name. There were 28 other write-in votes, or 1.54%.
Hoffman said he had expected the support he received when he placed his name on the ballot.
“I’m pleased with that, and I’m glad that the confidence in the community is there,” Hoffman said. “We have a lot of big things… that will be walking into the forefront leading up to 2023 with the closure of the Bremer Avenue Bridge and reconstruction of that, foreshadowing a better position for the downtown businesses.
“I’m looking forward to serving the community for another two years.”
The at-large race went to Rathe by a wide margin. The clinical psychiatrist at Waverly Health Center received 1,177 votes, or 61.56%, while Collins earned 38.13%, or 729 votes. There were six write-in votes.
After a quick congratulations by Collins before he left the courthouse, Rathe appreciated the challenger’s graciousness.
“I’m very grateful to all of the voters,” Rathe said. “I’m really grateful to all of the people who put out signs. I think it’s nice that the election’s over, and we can keep working toward making Waverly a great city.”
The closest race in town was for Ward 1. Birgen garnered 253 votes, or 51.84%, compared to Yanda’s 235 votes, or 48.16%. There were no write-ins recorded.
Birgen expressed his gratitude in his victory.
“I’m very pleased with the opportunity to go back and serve another four years,” Birgen said. “It was a tight race, it definitely was close, and Blake ran a good race.
“I never felt like he was doing anything — everything was very forthright; everything was very above-board. I was just pleased that we had a nice, clean race.”
Ward 3 had the lowest vote total in the city, with only 114 votes cast for that City Council race. Drenkow earned 104 votes, while there were 10 unspecified write-ins.
Drenkow was not in attendance at the courthouse due to the nature of the uncontested run.
In Ward 5, Kangas received 276 votes, or 59.35%, as Trimble had 188 votes, or 40.43%. There was one write-in vote.
Kangas, who was wearing a black-and-white-striped officials’ uniform top after serving as an official scorer for a UNI women’s basketball game earlier in the evening underneath a purple Northern Iowa jacket, expressed his gratitude to the voters of the fifth ward and also to Trimble for stepping up to run.
“He was willing to bring up some arguments — I’m not always agreeing with how he was framing the arguments,” Kangas said. “But he had an interest in the community. He was looking out for what in his view was best for the community, and it gave the people of Ward 5 an option for who they wanted to serve them.”
Trimble said he was “a little bit disappointed” with the results but appreciated the democratic process.
“Waverly voted, and that’s how it came out,” Trimble said. “I talked with Tim for a bit, and that is what came out.”
When asked what kind of advice he would give Kangas and the other winners, Trimble said he wanted them to look at future tasks with a different set of eyes.
“They should look at projects in a way not that we’re doing a project, but look at different ways to cut the budget, like I mention for the (Cedar River) Parkway,” he said. “We don’t need any more $360,000 park shelters. I would like to have them look at projects and what the use of it is going to be and do a cost-budget analysis and make sure we’re spending the appropriate amount of money.”
Meanwhile, Laurie Everhardt and Phil Jones were elected to the Waverly Health Center Board of Trustees. They were the top two vote-getters in a three-person race.
Everhardt, the director of development with the Community Foundation of Northeast Iowa, led the voting with 1,124 votes, or 39.52%, followed by Jones, a former city administrator and current president at Rada Manufacturing, with 1,070 votes, or 37.62%.
Retired physician Ronald Flory earned 622 votes, or 21.87%, for third place, and there were 28 write-in votes. The top two receiving votes earned spots on the board.
On the Waverly-Shell Rock School Board vote, Charlene Wyatt Sauer fended off a write-in campaign from Dana Benning in District 1. Wyatt Sauer received 1,456 votes, while Benning earned 298 votes with 14 other write-ins cast.
In District 4, Jes Kettleson, who was unopposed, won the race with 1,756 votes, while there were 60 write-in votes.