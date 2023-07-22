FORT DODGE - The final day of the summer sport season saw Clarksville battle for third place against Wayne.
The Indians were unable to find their bats, and they fell 7-2 against a tough team to finish the year in fourth place.
Clarksville's first hit of the game was in the second inning on a long home run from Paige Kampman that gave the Indians the 1-0 lead early.
Rachel Borchardt continued her hot hitting at state with an RBI groundout to cut the lead to 3-2.
It was the long ball that got things done for the Falcons as they blasted two, two-run homers over the left field fence in the third and sixth innings.
Also in the sixth inning, Wayne scored two more runs with the bases loaded to extend their lead to the final score, 7-2.
Although Clarksville fell short of their ultimate goal, the 1A state title, this season wasn't a complete bust and they were able to prove some people wrong.
"I just told them that no one thought that we would be here at the end of the year," head coach Katie Burman said. "We had so many people say that they were surprised we made it to the state tournament, surprised with our record of only one loss coming in and we were ranked 12th at the beginning of the year.
"We moved ourselves up to seventh and we ended the year fourth at the state tournament. I told them that there's nothing you can be but proud to prove people wrong."
This was the final game for four seniors on the Indians, Cailyn Hardy, Jenna Myers, Borchardt and Cori Brase, and the three starters left an impact on the program that will be missed next year.
"They've meant a lot," Burman said. "The three starters were the only reason that we knew we could be here. They've been playing since their eighth grade year and they were playing on the field when we won in 2020, they all played in 2021. I think the whole reason that we had a chance of being good was because of those seniors."
The future of the Clarksville softball program is still bright, despite losing three key starters, after the team got a taste of the state tournament and the sting of defeat there.
"I'm actually really excited about next year," Burman said. "This year we moved people around a lot because we had so much talent. So next year, I know that we are going to fill the space of those three girls, because they are big holes to fill. Ending it here does nothing but make those girls excited for their time out there."
After losing their pitcher from last season, Sierra Vance, the team had some question marks, but they stuck together and made the unexpected happen.
"This season, I'm proud of obviously, but a lot of it was unexpected," Burman said. "I think every single girl shows up so you don't know who's going to be the star and I think that other teams saw that we lost our starting pitcher and one of our biggest leaders, so it was just unexpected all around."
The Indians close their 2023 campaign with a 29-3 record, a 10 win improvement from last year.