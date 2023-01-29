Clarksville- The Indians had a good chance to end its four game skid against the 2-15 Wildcats.
Clarksville started off the game slow on offense, but its defense kept them in the game and trailed 5-2 early in the first quarter.
The Wildcats were playing tough defense that forced Clarksville to speed up which caused multiple turnovers throughout the first quarter and led to a 13-7 Riceville lead after the first quarter.
In the first quarter, the Indians tried out some man-to-man defense, but changed back to their traditional zone defense with much more success.
"We've been working on playing man-to-man defense in practice lately," head coach Eric Crandall said. "I thought our defense was ok early, and I thought our offense was sped up and we weren't getting into passing lanes like we have been this season."
Quarter two saw Clarksville's Sam Hoodjer come off the bench and make an immediate impact. Hoodjer pulled the Indians to within two, 18-16, with five points and Eli Schmidt netted back-to-back baskets to tie the game up at 20-20 with three minutes to play in the half.
Hoodjer's eight points in the quarter helped spur the Indians to a 27-22 lead at the break.
"The crowd definitely helped us," Crandall said. "The first half was a back-and-forth game. We were playing a little tight with the losing streak coming in. The defense definitely carried us and good balanced scoring was the key to our offense."
Schmidt upped his point total to 15 in the third quarter that pushed the Indian lead to 38-24 in the middle of the third.
By the end of the third quarter, the Indians led 46-32 behind 17 points from Schmidt and 10 apiece from Hoodjer and Carter Tesone.
Riceville wouldn't go down without a fight though and tightened the gap to 48-37 early in the fourth quarter. Jacob Stauffer sunk two free throws and put the Indians ahead 54-43 with two minutes to play. Clarksville held on for the 58-47 lead to snap its four game losing streak.
Schmidt finished the contest with a game high 21 points and has been a consistent scorer for the Indians.
"He was doing a great job on defense with getting into passing lanes," Crandall said. "He started driving the baseline more in the second half and didn't settle for jump shots as much. He's been scoring around 20 a game for us this season and it's nice to have a security blanket like that on the team."
After finishing the last two seasons a combined 2-40, Clarksville is now 8-8 overall and hold a 6-5 conference record. The eight wins are more than the last three seasons combined and the most since the 2019-2020 season.
"We've had a lot of support and the community has been great," Crandall said. "They've helped a lot and the last couple of years have been tough on everybody. A lot of these guys have been here for the last three seasons and our juniors and seniors have said enough is enough. They play a lot of basketball in the offseason and we are on a nice run. Hopefully this can build some momentum for the future so that the younger guys see what it takes and where they can take the program."