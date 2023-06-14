WAVERLY - On Tuesday night, the Waverly-Shell Rock softball team was looking to bounce back after a tough loss on Monday.
In game one of the double header against Waukon, Mary Carolus made a nice play in the outfield to send the Indians down in order.
At the dish, Ellie Heyer drew a bases loaded walk, but with the bases still loaded and no outs, the Go-Hawks were only able to score the one run.
In the top of the third, Waukon was able to draw a leadoff walk, but Maya Willey stood strong in the circle and nothing came of it.
The fifth inning was the opportunity that the Indians were looking for as they tied the ball game up at 1-1.
Willey’s day was over after she allowed a two-run home run and the Indians took the 3-1 lead, but they weren’t done scoring runs as they hung two more on the Go-Hawks and they took a 5-1 lead into the sixth inning.
W-SR was unable to answer for the rest of the game and they dropped the first game of the double header, 5-1.
In the second and third innings, W-SR stranded five runners on base after putting them on early in the inning.
“That was the big thing for us, missed opportunities,” head coach Kim Meyer said. “That’s kind of the theme that’s going on lately. That’s definitely the one thing that we are trying to work on, and that’s our goal.”
The Waukon pitching staff had the Go-Hawks’ number for most of the night and they did that by elevating their pitches in the strike zone.
“For the most part, our hitters are in their heads to begin with,” Meyer said. “She was throwing a lot of higher pitches and we have been trying to lay off of those. It’s just kind of a head game tonight for our batters.”
The Indians took advantage of one big inning where they scored five runs to beat the Go-Hawks.
“That’s been happening a lot lately,” Meyer said. “Then we brought Addie Harn in and I thought she did a really good job at shutting them down at the end there. That’s really good to see and good for the future too.”
Game 1 Notable Statlines
Ellie Heyer: 0-1, 2 walks, 1 strikeout, 1 RBI
Game 1 Pitching
Maya Willey: 4 1/3 innings pitched, 6 strikeouts, 7 hits allowed, 1 walked batter, 3 earned runs, 1 home run allowed. Credited with the loss.
Addie Harn: 2 2/3 innings pitched, 2 strikeouts, 4 hits allowed, 1 walked batter.
Waukon...................... 0 0 0 0 5 0 0 — 5
Waverly-Shell Rock.... 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 — 1
In game number two, Waukon was able to strike first, crossing the plate on a passed ball to take the 1-0 lead.
After just one-third of an inning, Sally Gade’s night in the circle was done after three walks and two hits. The Indians led 2-0 when she left the game.
Over the following three at-bats, Waukon scored three runs to take the 5-0 lead into the second inning.
In the top of the second inning, the Go-Hawks committed an error and the Indians took advantage of that by scoring two runs.
Through the first five batters for W-SR, none were able to get a hit until Megan Heyer got the first hit, but she was stranded on the base paths.
The third inning saw Waukon take advantage of another error from W-SR and they scored one run to take the 8-0 lead.
Gade was able to get the Go-Hawks on the board with a nice hit to right field that scored Addie Kruse after she was hit by a pitch.
Natalie Beck got a two RBI single and she later scored after an RBI hit from Willey to cut the lead to 8-4.
Overall, the Go-Hawks crossed six runs in the inning to cut the lead to 8-6 going to the top of the fourth.
“Ellie [Heyer] did a great job at starting that off for us,” Meyer said. “She hadn’t gotten a hit yet coming into that at-bat so that was really great for her. Everyone just followed suit and that was a good, big inning. We talked about how our goal was to not have games end early and play the full seven innings, and we were able to do that tonight.”
In the top of the fourth, W-SR had two errors that allowed three runs to score for Waukon and they took the 11-6 lead.
Willey entered the game in relief and held the Indians in check going into the final inning.
Both teams went down in order in the seventh inning to end the game 11-6 in favor of Waukon.
W-SR pitched all five of their pitchers on Tuesday and it was a good opportunity for the coaching staff to see the pecking order.
“We are trying to mix around some pitchers and find who that number two is for us,” Meyer said. “We really wanted to see all our pitchers tonight and it gave us a good idea after watching everything go down. Maya did a really great job at coming back in and settling down.”
Beck was able to throw one-and-two-thirds innings where she allowed two runs, but the growth and potential is there for her.
“She’s just an all-around great athlete,” Meyer said. “She does great for us in center field, her throws help us out a lot. She’s been doing awesome all-around and it will be exciting for the future.”
The turnaround will be quick for W-SR as they play No. 10 Sumner-Fredericksburg-Tripoli on Wednesday.
“That’s what we just talked about, we need to forget yesterday’s games, today’s games and just move past it and move on,” Meyer said. “We have a few ideas on how we can get back to a positive state for tomorrow and hopefully we can forget about it and come back strong.”
Game 2 Notable Statlines
Natalie Beck: 1-4, 1 strikeout, 2 RBI, 1 run
Megan Heyer: 1-3, 1 RBI
Sally Gade: 2-4, 1 RBI, 1 run
Game 2 Pitching
Sally Gade: 1/3 inning pitched, 2 hits allowed, 3 walked batters, 2 earned runs. Credited with the loss.
Natalie Beck: 1 2/3 innings pitched, 5 hits allowed, 1 walked batter, 2 earned runs
Maya Willey: 5 innings pitched, 5 strikeouts, 6 hits allowed, 0 earned runs
Waukon...................... 5 2 1 3 0 0 0 — 11
Waverly-Shell Rock.... 0 0 6 0 0 0 0 — 6