Janesville- The Wildcats started their season off strong but have struggled as of late.
In the fifth game of the season, Janesville took on Kee without three of their starters, Jamin Reeves, Rogan Gergen and Talan Pletz.
To start the game, Janesville’s Dane Appleby returned the opening kick to their own 29-yard line. The Wildcats went three-and-out and punted to Kee’s 18-yard line.
The Kee Hawks threw for 49 yards on the drive to go up on the Wildcats 8-0 with 9:07 left in the first.
On the following drive, Janesville’s Keegan Eastman threw an interception at the Wildcat’s 23-yard line. Kee capitalized on the interception and threw for an 18-yard touchdown pass on fourth-and-5. The following conversion gave Kee the 16-0 lead.
On an Eastman quarterback run, the Wildcats crossed midfield for the first time with 4:50 left in the first. Later in the drive, a 10-yard run to the 5-yard line from Eastman was called back due to holding. The Wildcats were stuffed on fourth-and-5. The Kee Hawks got the ball back on their own 11-yard line.
Kee took a 16-0 lead into the second quarter but were forced to punt.
Eastman threw a 40-yard pass to Peyton Trees to get the Wildcats into the red zone for the first time. Eastman plunged in on a QB sneak to give Janesville their first points, 16-6.
By the end of the first half, Janesville was down 30-6 and had major work to do in the second half.
At half, head coach Dale Eastman laid it all out for his players and kept it real with them.
“I threw it out there,” Dale said. “Some guys may take advantage of the fact that we are a young team. Some players were just on the field to hear their name on a Friday night. We didn’t fight and play with passion and played selfish football. We didn’t play for the logo on our chest in the first half.”
In the third quarter, the Wildcats came out with a different fire than the first half.
After giving up a touchdown to Kee, Keegan threw a touchdown pass to Appleby. Keegan converted the two-point conversion to tighten the gap 36-14.
Kee High scored yet another touchdown to extend the lead to 42-16. Keegan followed that up with another touchdown pass to Appleby. The conversion failed and Janesville trailed 42-22.
Towards the end of the game, Keegan scampered in for his second rushing touchdown of the game, this time from 31-yards. The conversion failed and the Wildcats got within 14, 42-28.
In the final touchdown for Janesville, Keegan threw his third touchdown pass of the night to Appleby.
It wasn’t quite enough though as Kee escaped with the 48-34 win.
The Wildcats fought much harder in the second half and Dale was happy with his team’s effort.
“In the second half we fought and played with a lot of heart and had Kee on the ropes there for a while,” Dale said. “We were down 8 with 3:30 to play and we just couldn’t recover an onside kick when we needed to.”
The injury bug has hit the Wildcats in full force. Gergen is out for the season with a separated shoulder. Dale hopes that Reeves and Pletz will return next week.
“It has been tough, Keegan was out last week and now we lose Rogan for the season,” Dale said. “We lose a senior captain and when we lose a guy like that we lose out on that production. Our younger guys are going to get chances to make plays. The injury bug has really riddled us. We are playing against some really quality football teams with some well coached players. I don’t want to rebuild but that is where we are at now in the season.”
Janesville…...... 0 6 8 20 – 34
Kee…............... 16 14 6 12 – 48