The Iowa Northland Regional Council of Governments (INRCOG) will hold an in person public input session on June 20 from 12 to 1 p.m. at the INRCOG Center, and a virtual public input session on June 22 from 4 to 5 p.m. using the following:
https://www.microsoft.com/microsoft-teams/join-a-meeting
Meeting ID: 287 544 577 97
Passcode: teh4T6
The purpose of these open houses is to solicit comments on the draft FY 2024-2027 Transportation Improvement Programs for the Black Hawk County Metropolitan Planning Organization (MPO) and Iowa Northland Regional Transportation Authority (RTA). The documents identify transportation projects – highway and street improvements, trails, safe routes to school, transit – scheduled to receive federal funding in the next four federal fiscal years in Black Hawk, Bremer, Buchanan, Butler, Chickasaw, and Grundy Counties. The documents can be viewed at www.bhcmpo.org.
INRCOG staff will be available to discuss the documents and projects identified. No formal presentations will be made.
Please contact Kyle Durant with any questions.