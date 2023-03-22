During June 2008, our home on the bank of the Cedar River in southeast Waverly had 18 inches of muddy river run through it. The tree farm my wife and I operate in the floodplain north of Plainfield also went under water. So did Brookwood Park, across the river from that house and the site of many of my Wartburg College course field studies, student projects, and my own aquatic sampling over the past 50 years.
The house is still occupied (but since remodeling we moved to higher ground). We cut firewood in the forest when the river lets us in and try not to disturb the new heron rookery there. And I am revising a paper describing 50 years of diatom samples from the Cedar River and how they were affected by changing patterns of river flow and nutrient loads.
Despite having reached retirement age in 2005, the Cedar River is still running through my life, and I continue to ponder river-related issues — — a couple of which are discussed in this article.
High priority of watersheds
In 2013, Waverly appointed me the city representative to the process that led to the formation of the Upper Cedar Watershed Management Improvement Authority (UCWMIA) that year, and I continue to represent Waverly on the board of directors of our local water management authority (WMA).
WMAs were created in 2010 by the Iowa State Legislature in response to the 2008 flood events and similar subsequent floods. The UCWMIA board includes representatives from the seven counties, their Soil and Water Conservation Districts, and 10 of the cities in the watershed.
Our initial efforts were funded by federal flood recovery money and were used to develop a plan ranking the 32 sub-watersheds in the Iowa part of the Upper Cedar River basin. The watersheds are ranked reflecting their flood potential and water quality concerns.
Two of the top four highest priority sub-watersheds in the basin lie in Bremer County: Dry Run Creek and Horton Creek north of Waverly near Horton. The plan can be found on the internet or by going to the Floyd County web site.
Watersheds can be protected
So, what has this plan accomplished? Not enough. Why? Lack of funding by the State of Iowa.
Some good work has been done in Floyd and Mitchell counties with the creation of a couple of wetlands and several small sub-watershed projects.
Because the UCWMIA lacked funding, most of the funding came from USDA agencies; you can find NRCS (National Resource Conservation Service) signs on similar sites around the Midwest.
Several landowners in the Upper Cedar River watershed have adopted a variety of soil and water conservation practices—most notably cover crops which reduce run-off erosion during seasons when the soil would otherwise be bare.
And there are good examples of re-shaping the landscape like terracing, wetland creation, and projects reducing the nutrient content of field tile outlet water.
Most of these practices have been either funded by federal programs or self-funded.
But many landowners have yet to accomplish such projects. Short-term economic considerations outweigh the demonstrable long-term benefits of these practices.
Coordinators are key
The Iowa Nutrient Reduction Strategy program set up by Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship (IDALS) in 2017 has lofty goals.
However, given the current funding level, the time frame for achieving those goals extends too many years into the future to meet the present concerns downstream. An example is the Gulf of Mexico’s Dead Zone, produced by nutrients carried down the Mississippi River from the agricultural Midwest.
These nutrients represent an economic and ecologic loss to watershed landowners.
The education and outreach needed to convince landowners or connect willing landowners with funding sources requires more time and skill than the Upper Cedar WMA board has.
Most board members have full-time responsibilities that leave little time for the necessary focused outreach. A few WMAs have been able to hire full-time coordinators with both knowledge and skill to help landowners reach the decision to implement desirable soil and water management practices and connect them with a funding source. The UCWMIA board at its most recent meeting considered proposals for hiring a coordinator at an estimated annual cost of $100,000. This includes salary, benefits, and operating costs, which would include lots of travel to meet with landowners as well as equipping an office in one of the participating county’s buildings.
The likelihood of this funding being generated by the communities in this watershed is slim and getting slimmer as the current state government reduces the funding sources available to county and municipal governments.
State funding critical
The best option is addressing the Iowa House and Senate during the coming appropriations process, asking that they fund coordinators in the WMAs.
Currently, 27 WMAs exist (about half the potential number). These coordinators would be hired by the individual WMAs and might be part of the Iowa DNR (Department of Natural Resources).
Unfortunately, the Iowa Legislature has not funded IWILL (Iowa’s Land & Water Legacy) although IWILL was approved as a constitutional amendment by 63% of the citizens of Iowa in 2010. Current state legislators do not seem inclined to fund that environmental initiative this year. The UCWMIA board is sending a letter to the members of the Agriculture and Natural Resources Appropriations Subcommittee in support of funding the coordinator position with state appropriations.
I encourage all citizens interested in supporting this endeavor to write similar letters. Contact information for these committee members is available on the Internet (https://www.legis.iowa.gov/committees/committee?ga=90&groupID=673).
Local funding?
The funding dilemma just described relates to the issue of local control.
Who decides how localities, like municipalities and counties, raise and spend money?
Over the past 20 years or so, Iowa legislators and governors have steadily reduced local (and individual) control over many issues once thought to be legitimately local or individual.
As much as I disagree with this disenfranchisement of the people, water quality is an issue that demands regulation at state or national levels.
This is because watersheds do not conform to lines on a political map. Watersheds can be fairly regulated only by the broadest political jurisdictions. It is important that watershed regulation be organized and funded by the levels of government that include the entire watershed.
In Minnesota, watershed districts were created many years ago with the authority to create funding (a tax) within their watersheds.
The Iowa WMAs were explicitly not given such authority, and since no other funding was established, Iowa’s WMAs remain an unfunded mandate.
Granted, the communities in a watershed are not required to create a local WMA, but the encouragement is there, the need is there, while funding is lacking. The State of Iowa is the smallest political level whose legitimate responsibility covers most Iowa watersheds.
Evidence
A national issue related to river water quality exists in the on-going debate over what waters should be included in the Waters of the US (WOTUS) legislation and administration.
In ecological terms any drop of water that falls anywhere on land having potential drainage into a stream that reaches the ocean should be subject to regulations by those individuals and governments downstream.
This includes surface and underground drainage. That drop of water has the potential to combine with others to erode the surface soil or dissolve chemicals during its flow. The source of water and its path should be defining factors in water quality considerations, not whether the water can float a boat.
Ask the right question
Whether a water body along the way is navigable has become a WOTUS red herring.
Why?
The navigable water designation was based on economic and political concerns (interstate commerce), not on the ecological understanding of water quality. The only government entity representing legitimate downstream interests is the federal government. Iowa’s current federal legislators seem more influenced by the economic interests involved rather than the ecological interests. I suggest that on this issue ecological reality should supersede economic short-term thinking.
The long-term economic consequences of ignoring ecological realities cause long-term losses. Letters to Senators Grassley and Ernst and Representative Hinson supporting the ecology of the rivers are important.
Local plus federal funding
The Cedar River in Waverly is a wonderful local example of public money spent to solve an ecological problem that led to an economic benefit. Since Waverly installed an inflatable dam, the city has not experienced as much flood damage, despite several events which could have been destructive. One way to lower a flood crest is to lower the bottom of the river, which happens when the dam deflates as the river level starts to rise. (Where water goes over a dam, the dam becomes the bottom of the river.) The inflatable dam and the Waverly Dry Run project lowered flood insurance rates and have more than paid for the cost of the inflatable dam.
Will flooding go away?
The likelihood of an even bigger flood is a statistical probability. The climatic cause exists. The past three years, big summer season floods have not occurred.
A three-year La Nina, rather than the typical shorter La Nina (a sort of reversed El Nino) changed the normal rainfall pattern. A cause-and-effect relationship? Possibly. If the climate returns to its current warming trend, erratic and stronger storm events will become more likely. Inevitably, a flood greater than our present river channel can handle will occur. If the citizens of Earth and their governments recognize the need to slow the growth of greenhouse gas and agree on how to do so, such floods would be less likely. The Cedar River would be much less likely to invade homes in Waverly.
Thanks for reading this
The Cedar River is a learning experience for me. The issues described in this article, whether local, regional, national, or global, all relate to the Cedar River. The river in Waverly, in turn, gives insight into the origin of these issues and proper stewardship. There is a flow to this, as well as highs and lows, that require reflection to understand and help adjust behavior. Humans can live with nature.