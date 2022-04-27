Appraisals of commercial properties have already started in Bremer County and residential inspections will follow in late May or early June, Bremer County Assessor Aaron Betts told Waverly Newspapers Wednesday.
The project to reappraise all of the county’s commercial and residential properties is expected to continue into 2023.
A Cedar Rapids company called Vanguard Appraisals, Inc., has been hired to do the work at the cost of $1.3 million, which has been budgeted since 2013.
Betts told Waverly Newspapers earlier that the last door-to-door reappraisal in the county was done in 2002 for commercial and industrial and in 2006 for residential properties.
The inspectors conducting the reappraisal will be clearly identified as such, the auditor said in a posting on the Bremer County Sheriff’s Facebook page.
The post said that the following measures have been implemented to protect the public from scammers: the data collectors have been fully vetted with background checks; they will carry IDs signed by the auditor; area law enforcement will be made aware of the identities of the data collectors and their activities.
Inspectors will collect exterior and interior information, such as age and physical condition.The value will be determined after a review of a study and an analysis.
Betts told Waverly newspapers that while owners are encouraged to cooperate, they are not obligated to let inspectors inside of their homes.
“It would be nice if they could assist us with any questions,” Betts said. “We want accurate information.”
In the post, Betts elaborated thusly:
“With the volume of properties, it is not feasible to know when we will be at a property. If an owner is not present, an external review will be done and a door hanger will be left after the second attempt letting you know how you can assist with listing the interior of your property.
“Property owners are encouraged to cooperate with data collectors by either answering questions they may have or allowing an interior inspection of the property, this will help to arrive at a fair, equitable, and correct assessment of your property.
“We understand this could cause privacy concerns for some. Before you decline aiding with this project, please know that new market values will be estimated for every home, regardless of owner participation.
“Refused assistance will not stop a new value from being estimated, only cause it to be less precise. Additionally, accurate, up to date information minimizes the chances an appeal would be needed after new assessed values are established. If your property has tenants, please make them aware of this project and communicate with them the importance of cooperating with the data collectors.”
In the post, Betts added that the project is expected to conclude in 2024. Owners will receive notices of the estimated value, which will be effective Jan.1, 2024, for taxes payable Fall ‘25/Spring ‘26. Owners dissatisfied with the outcome can appeal.