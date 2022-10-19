The University of Northern Iowa’s Interpreters Theatre will present “Now. Here. This.” at 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 3-5. The show will play in the UNI Interpreters Theater, Lang Hall 040.
Written by Susan Blackwell and Hunter Bell, “Now. Here. This.” follows the adventures of four friends in a natural history museum as they journey through their lives. Inspired by various exhibits, the foursome shares their stories about middle school, friendship, hoarding, hiding, laughing, living and dying in an attempt to step directly into that elusive present moment.
“Our cast first came together during a production last year,” said director David Suhr, who is a junior majoring in communications and media with a minor in digital media leadership. “We had such a great time and experience that we wanted to recapture the magic and work together on a new play by the same writers. The lighthearted nature of ‘Now. Here. This.’ makes it easy and fun to work with friends.”
This will be Suhr’s directorial debut.
The show is free, but seating is limited. Reservations can be made through Eventbrite. Parking is available to the north of Lang Hall after 4:30 p.m. weekdays and all day on weekends.