DES MOINES —Iowa Artists announces its 2023 Traveling Art Exhibit Art Hop, which will be showcased at three in Northeast Iowa. The traveling exhibit will be on display from Feb. 1, 2023, through Feb. 28, 2023.
The exhibit will be available to the public for free at the following locations throughout the year:
• The Collective in Elkader, Iowa
• ArtHaus in Decorah, Iowa
• The Left Bank in McGregor, Iowa
The juried exhibit will feature over 75 pieces of 2D and 3D artwork created by members of Iowa Artists, a group of 300 members across Iowa.
Select exhibit pieces created by Iowa Artists will be available for purchase during the Art Hop. The public is encouraged to pick up an Art Hop card at any of the participating art galleries and have it punched when they visit each of the three galleries. At the last gallery visited, they can enter their fully punched card for a chance at a drawing to win one of three original paintings specially commissioned for this art exhibit.
Iowa Artists celebrated its 50th anniversary in 2021 and has grown to be 300 members strong. It was originally started in Ames, Iowa, by a small group of artists and Richard Heggen, an Iowa State University Art professor. Iowa Artists promotes its members and partners with over 75 art galleries and museums across Iowa. Any 2D or 3D artist who is 18+ years of age and resides in Iowa may join Iowa Artists by visiting www.iowaartists.us.