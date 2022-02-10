The Iowa Artists organization is looking for artists to submit their original design and handcrafted artwork for the The Iowa Artists Regional Area 7 Art Show. Iowa Artists is a statewide, non-profit organization that works to encourage and educate artists around the state.
This year the show will be held from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, April 2 at the Denver Public Library, 100 Washington St., Denver, Iowa. The show will be judged by Jennifer Lynn Bates, M.F.A She is an Assistant Professor of Fine Arts at Hawkeye Community College. She earned a Master of Fine Arts in Painting from Pratt Institute and a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Art and Design from Iowa State University. Blue ribbon winners will go on to the state show in May.
To enter the show, artists must be 18 or older and members of Iowa Artists Region 7, which includes: Butler, Black Hawk, Bremer, Buchanan, Grundy, Tama, and Benton counties. Both two dimensional and three dimensional works will be accepted. Two dimensional works included: paintings, pastel, watercolor, ink, pencil, charcoal or collage. Three dimensional works include ceramics, sculptures, fibers, textiles and jewelry. All works must be original and completed within the last two years. No copies, kits, or crafts will be accepted for judging. The maximum measurement allowed for painting/drawings is 4 feet including the frame. All paintings must be ready to hang using wire. Entries must be delivered to the library in the week before the show. Deadline for entry into the show is March 19.
For more information about Iowa Artists visit www.iowaartists.us. Information to obtain membership forms, rules and entry forms can also be obtained from the show coordinator, Christine Benham, at krissybenham@aol.com or 319-939-6556.