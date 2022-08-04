Iowa’s attorney general’s office, along with 50 other attorney generals, has formed a task force aimed at curtailing illegal robocalls in the United States. The task force’s focus is to investigate and shut down telecommunications providers that profit from failing to stop the illegal scam calls.

Over 33 million scam robocalls are made to Americans every day, according to the National Consumer Law Center and Electronic Privacy Information Center. In 2020, there was a decrease in scam calls due to the pandemic.