Linda Betsinger McCann, Iowa native and author, will be speaking at several libraries in the area. She has had 14 books published on Iowa history.
She loves finding a tidbit of Iowa history and sharing it. She has written on Prisoners of War in Iowa during World War II; Prohibition in Iowa; the Civilian Conservation Corps; and about towns that no longer exist. Linda will have copies of all her books with her available for purchase.
Linda will be at the following libraries. The subject of her talk also is listed.
Monday, Oct. 11: Mason City Library at 2 p.m. Researching for Nonfiction Writing. Greene Library at 6:30 p.m. Prisoners of War in Iowa.
Tuesday, Oct. 12: Plainfield Library at 7 p.m. Prohibition in Iowa.
Wednesday, Oct. 13: Rudd Library at 2 p.m. Prisoners of War. Charles City Library at 5:30 p.m. Lost Towns in Chickasaw and Floyd Counties.