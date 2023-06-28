Iowa author, Linda Betsinger McCann, will be speaking about her book, “Lost Black Hawk County,” at the Cedar Falls Library on Monday, July 17, at 7 p.m. The book describes named locations that are no longer there. There were about 95 named locations in Black Hawk County that most people know nothing about. Some were actual towns, others were post offices, and some were landscape features.
Linda has had 14 books of nonfiction Iowa history published. “The Lost Towns” series were the first books published. She will have copies of all her books available for purchase. The books are $20 each and she can only take cash or checks.