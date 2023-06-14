Iowa native, Linda Betsinger McCann, will be speaking at the Cedar Falls Library on Monday evening, July 17, at 7 p.m. She will speak about her book, “Lost Black Hawk County.” This book is part of the series on “Vanished Towns of the Cedar Valley.” Each book explores named locations in that county that aren’t on maps now, and our descendants know nothing about them.
Black Hawk County had 95 more named locations in the past. This may have been a landmark, a post office, or even an incorporated town. Cedar Heights may be one of most well-known named locations. It was incorporated as a town, had a mayor and council, police department, etc. Most people don’t realize all this. Linda will discuss several of these ‘towns’ in the area. She will have copies of the Black Hawk book, and all her books, available for purchase.
Linda has had 14 books of nonfiction Iowa history published. She enjoys sharing the stories with others. She began writing for her grandchildren and continues to write for all our grandchildren. Linda’s books are $20 each and she can only take cash or checks.