Linda Betsingerr McCann will be speaking at the September meeting of the Bremer County Genealogy Society, on Saturday, September 10, at 10 a.m. at the Waverly Civic Center. She will be speaking about her book, Prohibition in Eastern Iowa, and will have specific instances of happenings in the area. Everyone is invited and there is no admission charge.
Linda is an Iowa native, who loves sharing her findings of Iowa history. She began writing to preserve this history and enjoys finding and speaking with people who lived the event. Linda’s books are published by Tandem Publishing Company of Des Moines. She will have copies of all her books available for purchase.