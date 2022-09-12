Iowa author, Linda Betsinger McCann, will be speaking at theTripoli Library on Saturday, Oct. 15, at 10 am, to help the library celebrate its 85th anniversary. LInda will be speaking about Beginning Genealogy. She will have handouts and other information for attendees.
Linda gives genealogy the credit for her researching and writing about little-known aspects of Iowa’s history. She finds something that she knows little about, researches it, and finds the memories of the event. She enjoys talking to people who lived it, and then sharing that with her audiences.