Linda Betsinger McCann will be speaking at the Floyd County Museum in Charles City, on Saturday, December 17, at 11 a.m., about her book, “Prisoners of War in Iowa.” There is no admission charge and everyone is welcome.
Iowa had about 25,000 German, Italian, and Japanese prisoners of war from 1942 to 1946. There were two main camps; Algona and Clarinda, with each housing about 25,000 POWs. There were 19 branch camps around the state, including one in Charles City. Linda will have pictures and information on this camp to share.