Iowa author, Linda Betsinger McCann, will be speaking at Parker Place in Parkersburg, on Tuesday, June 20 at 1 pm about her nonfiction Iowa history books. “Lost Butler County,” describes 65 named locations in Butler County that many people know nothing about. Many are shown on maps. “The Prisoners of War in Iowa,” describes why German, Italian, and Japanese prisoners of war were in Iowa from 1942 to 1946. There was a camp outside Waverly and they worked in farm fields around the area.
Linda has several other Iowa books and she will have copies of all her books available for purchase. The books are $20 each and she can only take cash or checks. These make great gifts for young people who know nothing about this part of Iowa’s history.
Everyone is welcome and there is no admission charge. Students from about twelve years of age will learn and enjoy the program.