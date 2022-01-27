FORT DODGE — Iowa Central Community College released its dean’s and president’s lists for the fall semester of 2021.
To make the dean’s list, a student must earn between 3.5 and 3.999 grade-point average out of a 4-point scale with a minimum of six credit hours. For the president’s list, a student must attain a perfect 4.0 GPA.
Local students on the lists include the following:
Denver: Kyler Matthias, President’s List, and Isaac Besh, Dean’s List
Readlyn: Heather Krause, President’s List
Waverly: Wendell Peet-Norem, Dean’s List