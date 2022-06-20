All terrain vehicle (ATV) and utility terrain vehicle (UTV) users will now be able to ride in any of Iowa’s 99 counties, but not on any road, effective July 1, according to the Bremer County Sheriff’s Office.
In Waverly alone, there are 45 registered UTVs, according to Police Chief Rich Pursell. The city has had an ordinance since 2011 when 27 vehicles were registered. Upon until 2022, registrants paid a $21 annual fee for inspection. With the new law there will be no fee. Chief Pursell explained that an ATV is a vehicle that can be straddled by a single rider, while a UTV is designed with a cabin for multiple riders. UTV is the same as an off-road utility vehicle or OVR.
The change takes place in response to a 2020 survey which asked avid ATV and UTV users which Iowa laws they wanted to see changed to support their sport, according to a press release from the Bremer County Sheriff’s Office.
After more than 4,600 people responded, the state narrowed their suggestions down to two key points: riders wanted to be able to operate their vehicles on more county and state roadways, and they wanted to ride in every county.
Those who choose to take advantage of these changes will still have to adhere to many restrictions. ATVs and UTVs have a speed limit of 35 mph, and must be operated by a person who is at least 18 years old with a valid driver’s license and carrying valid proof of insurance. All ATVs and UTVs must have operational headlights, tail and brake lights, horn and rearview mirrors.
Riders will be allowed to ride day or night.
There remain several restrictions on which roads ATV and UTV users will be able to travel on. ATVs and UTVs may only be operated on state highways, and may not travel on four-lane or interstate roads. They may be driven on any county unpaved gravel road.
If driving on a state two-lane highway or county highway, it must be over the most direct and accessible route to or from an all-terrain vehicle park or trail, to the nearest county road, or an authorized city street or one’s residence.
Riders may cross a four-lane highway at an intersection from an authorized road so long as it is not an Interstate highway.
ATVs and UTVs are not permitted to drive on any gravel or paved roadway that is marked under construction, closed, or a detour for normal vehicle traffic.
ATVs and UTVs may be restricted from county roadways during special events, like RAGBRAI, for a maximum of seven days consecutively or 30 days in a year.
All Iowa cities may regulate ATV and UTV traffic within their city limits, including primary and secondary road extensions, but cities may not charge a fee to ATV and UTV owners for use of their streets.
These new laws will override any county ordinances currently in place.
ATVs and UTVs can be operated within the city of Waverly if the operation is between sunrise and sunset, according to the city’s website, and must be incidental to the vehicle’s use for agricultural purposes or authorized and pursuant to Iowa Code.
Off-road utility vehicles, but not all terrain vehicles, may be operated on certain streets in Waverly in accordance with the City Code. The owner must register their vehicle with the Waverly Police Department. Waverly will not register an ATV.