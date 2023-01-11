Iowa Combines

“Russ Nordman: Iowa Combines” showcases the unique architecture, historical sites and distinct characteristics of Iowa counties. An opening reception and gallery talk will be Friday, Jan. 13, 6-8 p.m.

The work of Russ Nordman, a professor of media arts at the University of Nebraska-Omaha and Northeast Iowa native, is on display in the Wartburg College Waldemar A. Schmidt Art Gallery through Feb. 12.

