Puppy

Jeff and Jennifer Bowman of Iowa City pose with Zeke, an English bulldog puppy they purchased by taking out a loan with a 189% interest rate. The couple is shown with Zeke outside a pet store on the day they purchased him. Zeke lived for 20 months before dying of renal failure.

 Photo courtesy of Jeff and Jennifer Bowman

A Utah-based bank that’s behind high-interest, “predatory” loans for pet buyers must refund money to Iowans who were charged the illegal interest rates.

The requirement is part of a newly announced settlement between the state of Iowa and Transportation Alliance Bank of Ogden, Utah. The settlement follows an investigation into the bank and its loan service provider, EasyPay, by Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller and the Iowa Division of Banking.

Deputy Editor Clark Kauffman has worked during the past 30 years as both an investigative reporter and editorial writer at two of Iowa’s largest newspapers, the Des Moines Register and the Quad-City Times. He has won numerous state and national awards for reporting and editorial writing. His 2004 series on prosecutorial misconduct in Iowa was named a finalist for the Pulitzer Prize for Investigative Reporting. From October 2018 through November 2019, Kauffman was an assistant ombudsman for the Iowa Office of Ombudsman, an agency that investigates citizens’ complaints of wrongdoing within state and local government agencies. This article appeared on Dec. 21 on the Iowa Capital Dispatch website and is being used under Creative Commons license.