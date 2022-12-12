IA Caucuses

A crowd at Hiatt Middle School waits for former Vice President Joe Biden to speak the night before the Iowa Caucuses.

 Photo by Linh Ta/Iowa Capital Dispatch

While many national figures have said the Democratic National Committee’s decision to remove Iowa from its first-in-the-nation position is final, state Democrats say the fight is far from over.

Soon after the DNC Rules & Bylaws committee decided to put South Carolina first in the presidential nomination cycle starting in 2024, Iowa Democratic Chair Ross Wilburn sent out a letter saying the state party will follow state law. Iowa has laws on the books requiring political parties to hold caucuses, and to hold those caucuses before other states’ nominating contests are held.

