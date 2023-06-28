Brady Werger Chair for the Iowa developmental disability council was able to fly to Washington DC to meet with Ashley Hinson, Chuck Grassley, and Joni Ernst to talk and discuss about current issues with the Disabilities community here in Iowa and was able to educate them on the current issues. Brady was successful in meeting with all three of his local federal leaders. As a person who lives with a disability, he understands that just because you have a disability that you’re no different than anyone else. Brady’s outstanding advocacy will continue as he makes change for the Disabilities community in Iowa.
Some of the things Brady focused on were the continuing problems with the waiting list for HCBS Home and community based services affordable and reliable transportation for people with low income and Disibilities. And affordable low income housing in rural communities. Community based services allowed Brady to live and work independently in the community and have also provided him with the resources and supports to live successfully in the community. Also to note, Brady was the first person ever on a state developmental disability council ever elected to the chair position which he considers such an honor. His goals continuing here in the near future are to be a voice for the disability community and to advocate for those who may not be able to advocate for themselves.