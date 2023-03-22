Waverly, IA (50677)

Today

Scattered snow showers early with a steadier snow developing late. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low near 30F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches..

Tonight

Scattered snow showers early with a steadier snow developing late. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low near 30F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches.