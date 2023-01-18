WEST DES MOINES– High school students graduating in spring of 2023 are encouraged to apply for Iowa Farm Bureau Federation’s (IFBF) $2,500 scholarship, awarded to 27 eligible Iowa high school seniors and renewable for four years, up to $10,000.

“Iowa leads the nation in agricultural production, and one in five jobs in our state is attributed to agriculture so it’s imperative that we support the next generation of ag leaders,” says IFBF President Brent Johnson. “Iowa Farm Bureau is proud to award nearly $500,000 in annual scholarships to students continuing their education.”