WEST DES MOINES, Iowa—June 1, 2022—Iowa Farm Bureau’s Sizzlin’ Summer Giveaway kicked off today in partnership with Fareway, giving Iowans a chance to win a $200 Fareway meat gift card from each of the grocery stores’ 109 locations in Iowa. Additionally, one grand prize winner will receive a Traeger Pro 22 Smoker Grill, a $500 Wagyu beef bundle, a Grizzly soft-sided cooler and other backyard barbeque gear.
Iowans can enter for a chance to win by visiting www.iowafarmbureau.com/SizzlinSummer and answering five, multiple choice questions about how farmers provide nutrient-dense meat, dairy and eggs, while also caring for their animals and the environment. One entry per email address is allowed; contest ends June 30.
“This contest is part of our ongoing Real Farmers. Real Food. Real Meat. initiative to celebrate the value of animal protein and the farmers who provide it,” says IFBF President Brent Johnson. “Summer is the perfect time of year to be outside with family, grilling or smoking the real meats Iowa farmers are proud to raise. That’s why livestock farmers continue to find ways to better preserve the land and promote animal health. Iowans expect the best, and farmers want to provide nothing less.”
Animal-based proteins are high-quality, complete proteins, according to Dr. Ruth MacDonald, professor of food science and human nutrition at Iowa State University. Meat, eggs and dairy are the only natural source of Vitamin B12 which promotes brain development in children and proper nervous system function. Red meat and poultry also provide the majority of zinc in American diets to support immune health.
“Fareway has long recognized nutritious meat comes from dedicated, responsible farmers,” says Fareway Vice President of Market Operations Jeff Cook. “This contest not only celebrates the hard-working men and women in our state who bring food from gate to plate, but it also celebrates food as an experience. Good memories are made around the grill, and Fareway is humbled to be a part of that.”
About Iowa Farm Bureau
The Iowa Farm Bureau Federation is the largest statewide, grassroots farm organization in Iowa, celebrating 100 years of creating a vibrant future for agriculture, farm families and their communities. For more information, visit www.iowafarmbureau.com.
About Fareway
Fareway Stores, Inc. is a growing Midwest grocery company currently operating 129 stores in a six-state region. Fareway’s mission is to provide the highest quality products, while treating customers like family, and valuing dedicated employees. Its stores are known for their unmatched, full-service meat departments, farm-fresh produce, and exceptional to-your-car customer service. Fareway is a family-owned business, recognized as a top 10 employer in Iowa, and has more than 12,000 total employees. Visit Fareway.com for more information or shop online by visiting Shop.Fareway.com.