DES MOINES, Iowa – Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds, Lt. Gov. Adam Gregg, Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig, and Department of Natural Resources Director Kayla Lyon today recognized 40 Iowa farm families with Iowa Farm Environmental Leader Awards at the Iowa State Fair. The award acknowledges farmers who take voluntary actions to improve and protect our state’s natural resources while serving as leaders in their farming communities.

These farm families use scientifically proven practices like cover crops, wetlands, bioreactors, and saturated buffers that support the goals of the Iowa Nutrient Reduction Strategy. The recipients recognize the benefits of conservation practices extend beyond their fields to residents downstream, and their leadership encourages others to adopt similar conservation practices.