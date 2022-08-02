Thursday, I drove to Des Moines to tell stories about Fredregill lineage back to 1843 and 1st United States Dragoons plus Fredregill brickworks plus Edward Grant Fredregill’s death in the Christy Coal Mine explosion in 1898. In those wonderful conversations after the stories are told, one listener did not know what a husking hook looks like. I told of how I kept mine and had told the story of picking field corn several times. Once, a man, strictly big city, looked at it and said “Wow what a weapon!”
After another telling, a woman came to look at mine and we saw the stamp “Shenandoah.” She said, “My grandfather owned the factory that made that.” Home by dark.
Friday, I drove to Clear Lake for the Iowa Storytelling Festival. I was one of the three tellers that established this festival back in 1989. Ingrid Nixon, retired Alaskan Park Ranger, told the story of Shackleton and that voyage while we traveled the lake on the Lady of the Lake paddlewheel boat. Her telling was better than perfect as she never once lost the audience even when the microphone dropped and then picked up her voice and dropped and picked up… she moved to find the right spot for the mic. In the meantime, she did call and response with the audience—What did that stowaway look like? And we all answered Big and Mean and Ugly—and stayed involved. The story is superb as was her presentation. Best Western for a great night’s sleep and breakfast.
Saturday held Ingrid’s stories about birds, stories from a group called The StoryBridge, and lunch with storyteller Darrin Crowe (he had to explain how black could be a kilt although not plaid). Then, a visit to Sharkey’s bar to use the ATM, and Danny Russell’s presentation as Abraham Lincoln. Home by dark.
Sunday, I brought Two Rivers Storytellers on a picnic in Don Williams Recreational Area near Ogden. We had a marvelous large lodge near the lake. Storytellers tend to tell as much as they eat. It was grand to see friends doing well and listen to their adventures and advice. Home at dark.
Received encouragement for the shaping and places for the telling of my own story of Reproductive Rights.
So much wonder over four days right here in Iowa. And it was important to me to be able to come and go from Des Moines, Clear Lake, and Ogden and know if it was too much, I could stay home. There was careful social spacing with half of events in the open air and half in spacious inner places.
The storytelling I enjoyed included a bit of history, mystery and lots of fun.
