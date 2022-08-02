Pat Coffie

Storytelling, Ahhhhh.

Thursday, I drove to Des Moines to tell stories about Fredregill lineage back to 1843 and 1st United States Dragoons plus Fredregill brickworks plus Edward Grant Fredregill’s death in the Christy Coal Mine explosion in 1898. In those wonderful conversations after the stories are told, one listener did not know what a husking hook looks like. I told of how I kept mine and had told the story of picking field corn several times. Once, a man, strictly big city, looked at it and said “Wow what a weapon!”

