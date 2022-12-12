The State Central Committee of the Republican Party of Iowa passed the following motion to maintain neutrality during the upcoming 2024 Iowa Caucus:
“No member of the Republican Party of Iowa State Central Committee, its Officers, its Staff, or RNC Members shall publicly endorse a U.S. Presidential Candidate during the 2024 Iowa Caucuses.”
Republican Party of Iowa Chairman Jeff Kaufmann released the following statement in response to the passage of this motion:
“Hosting the First-in-the-Nation Caucus is not just a privilege for Iowa, but a critical responsibility that affects the direction of our country as a whole. The Republican Party of Iowa is committed to executing this democratic duty with total neutrality and fairness.”