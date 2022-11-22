DES MOINES, Iowa – Dancers from across the state will take the floor at Wells Fargo Arena Nov.30-Dec. 2 for the country’s largest high school dance team competition.
The 47th annual Iowa High School and College State Dance Team Championship will feature 26 college teams and 255 high school teams. Nearly 620 routines plus 921 solos will make up 36 hours of competition. Teams and soloists earn points for choreography, execution, difficulty and showmanship. While team competition takes place in Wells Fargo Arena, soloists will perform in Hy-Vee Hall.
“This is our biggest competition yet,” said Iowa State Dance/Drill Team Association Executive Director Andrea Dana. “Dance is an ever-growing sport and Iowa dance athletes are coming out in full force.”
Team competition categories include pom, hip hop, jazz, lyrical, contemporary, military, kick, hoopla, light, novelty, prop, color guard, all male, co-ed, and show production. Teams and soloists are divided into classes based on school enrollment. Routines are evaluated and judged by industry professionals from all corners of the United States.
“The time and thought it takes into creating these routines is mind-boggling,” said Dana. “Not to mention the months of practice students put in to perfecting each piece.”
Entry fee for spectators is $15/person. Suite packages are also available for attendees looking to watch the competition in style and comfort. Tickets to attend in person and live stream access are available to pre-purchase; information is posted at www.isdtalive.com. Dance team participants and fans can also purchase apparel, merchandise, and digital files on the website.
“We can’t wait to welcome dancers, judges and fans to Wells Fargo Arena for competition,” said Dana. “The atmosphere is electric!”
Established in 1976, the Iowa State Dance/Drill Team Association advocates for the sports of dance, drill team and color guard. As a valued leader in the sport of dance, ISDTA cultivates student growth in the art and athleticism of dance. For more information and to see a list of upcoming events, visit www.isdta.net.