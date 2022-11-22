Dance Team

Left to right: Jami Rhone, Genevieve Power, Cameo Burgess, Ellie Booth, GraciMae Miller, Nora Schueler, Mimi Jensen, Eva Bruns, Luisa Borchardt.

DES MOINES, Iowa – Dancers from across the state will take the floor at Wells Fargo Arena Nov.30-Dec. 2 for the country’s largest high school dance team competition.

The 47th annual Iowa High School and College State Dance Team Championship will feature 26 college teams and 255 high school teams. Nearly 620 routines plus 921 solos will make up 36 hours of competition. Teams and soloists earn points for choreography, execution, difficulty and showmanship. While team competition takes place in Wells Fargo Arena, soloists will perform in Hy-Vee Hall.