The Iowa High School Sports Network will broadcast the Individual State Wrestling Tournament semifinal and final rounds from Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines February 18-19. Complete broadcast schedule can be found at https://www.ihssn.com/2022-wrestling-schedule.
The semifinals and finals will be streamed for free at IHSSN.com and the Watch IHSSN App. In addition, the semifinals will be aired on the IHSSN Cable Network and the finals broadcast on the IHSSN Television Network. Check local cable and TV listings for details.
Viewers wishing to watch preliminary rounds, consolation rounds or individual matches throughout the tournament (Feb. 17-19), as well as the State Dual Tournament (Feb. 16) may purchase a streaming subscription to FloWrestling
The Watch IHSSN App is free to download on Apple or Android mobile devices and various streaming services.
After the tournament is over, a digital copy of the semifinals and finals may be rented or purchased at IHSSN.com.